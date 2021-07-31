Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Confederate guerrilla leader William Quantrill in 1837

-- Kmart founder S.S. Kresge in 1867

-- Pollster Elmo Burns Roper Jr. in 1900

-- Actor France Nuyen in 1939 (age 80)

-- Actor Geraldine Chaplin in 1944 (age 77)

-- Musician Gary Lewis in 1946 (age 75)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Richard Griffiths in 1947

-- Australian tennis star Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1951 (age 70)

-- Businessman/NBA team owner Mark Cuban in 1958 (age 63)

-- Actor Wesley Snipes in 1962 (age 59)

-- Author J.K. Rowling in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Dean Cain in 1966 (age 55)

-- Country singer Zac Brown in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor B.J. Novak in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Charlie Carver in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Alexis Knapp in 1989 (age 32)

-- Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods, in 1994 (age 27)

-- Actor Rico Rodriguez in 1998 (age 23)