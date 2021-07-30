Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- English novelist Emily Bronte in 1818-- Auto pioneer Henry Ford in 1863-- English sculptor Henry Moore in 1898-- Businessman\/philanthropist Henry W. Bloch in 1922-- Longtime Major League Baseball Commissioner Allan "Bud" Selig in 1934 (age 87)-- Film director Peter Bogdanovich in 1939 (age 82)-- Singer Paul Anka in 1941 (age 80)-- Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor\/actor, in 1947 (age 74)-- Actor Jean Reno in 1948 (age 73)-- Actor Delta Burke in 1956 (age 65)-- Rock singer Kate Bush in 1958 (age 63)-- Filmmaker Richard Linklater in 1960 (age 61)-- Actor Laurence Fishburne in 1961 (age 60)-- TV chef Alton Brown in 1962 (age 59)-- Actor Lisa Kudrow in 1963 (age 58)-- Actor Vivica A. Fox in 1964 (age 57)-- Actor Terry Crews in 1968 (age 53)-- Actor Simon Baker in 1969 (age 52)-- Writer\/director Christopher Nolan in 1970 (age 51)-- Actor Tom Green in 1971 (age 50)-- Actor Hilary Swank in 1974 (age 47)-- Olympic champion beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor in 1977 (age 44)-- Actor Jaime Pressly in 1977 (age 44)-- Soccer player Hope Solo in 1981 (age 40)-- Actor Yvonne Strahovski in 1982 (age 39)-- Actor Gina Rodriguez in 1984 (age 37)-- Actor Austin North in 1996 (age 25)-- Musician\/producer Finneas O'Connell in 1997 (age 24)-- Actor Joey King in 1999 (age 22)