Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- English novelist Emily Bronte in 1818-- Auto pioneer Henry Ford in 1863-- English sculptor Henry Moore in 1898-- Businessman\/philanthropist Henry W. Bloch in 1922-- Longtime Major League Baseball Commissioner Allan "Bud" Selig in 1934 (age 86)-- Film director Peter Bogdanovich in 1939 (age 81)-- Singer Paul Anka in 1941 (age 79)-- Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor\/actor, in 1947 (age 73)-- Actor Jean Reno in 1948 (age 72)-- Actor Delta Burke in 1956 (age 64)-- Rock singer Kate Bush in 1958 (age 62)-- Filmmaker Richard Linklater in 1960 (age 60)-- Actor Laurence Fishburne in 1961 (age 59)-- TV chef Alton Brown in 1962 (age 58)-- Actor Lisa Kudrow in 1963 (age 57)-- Actor Vivica A. Fox in 1964 (age 56)-- Actor Terry Crews in 1968 (age 52)-- Actor Simon Baker in 1969 (age 51)-- Writer\/director Christopher Nolan in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Tom Green in 1971 (age 49)-- Actor Hilary Swank in 1974 (age 46)-- Olympic champion beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor in 1977 (age 43)-- Actor Jaime Pressly in 1977 (age 43)-- Soccer player Hope Solo in 1981 (age 39)-- Actor Yvonne Strahovski in 1982 (age 38)-- Actor Gina Rodriguez in 1984 (age 36)-- Actor Austin North in 1996 (age 23)-- Musician\/producer Finneas O'Connell in 1997 (age 23)-- Actor Joey King in 1999 (age 21)