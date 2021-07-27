Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French novelist Alexandre Dumas the Younger in 1824

-- British aircraft pioneer Geoffrey de Havilland in 1882

-- TV producer Norman Lear in 1922 (age 99)

-- Singer/songwriter Bobbie Gentry in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor/director Betty Thomas in 1947 (age 74)

-- Figure skater Peggy Fleming in 1948 (age 73)

-- Singer Maureen McGovern in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Donnie Yen in 1963 (age 58)

-- Wrestler Triple H in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Maya Rudolph in 1972 (age 49)

-- Author Cassandra Clare in 1973 (age 48)

-- Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Taylor Schilling in 1984 (age 37)

-- Rapper Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, in 1992 (age 29)

-- Golfer Jordan Spieth in 1993 (age 28)

-- Model Winnie Harlow in 1994 (age 27)