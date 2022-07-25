Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Revolutionary War Gen. Henry Knox in 1750-- First lady Anna Harrison in 1775-- Artist Thomas Eakins in 1844-- Scientist Rosalind Franklin in 1920-- Actor Estelle Getty in 1923-- Actor Barbara Harris in 1935-- Civil rights figure Emmett Till in 1941-- Percussionist Jose Areas in 1946 (age 76)-- Folk singer\/songwriter Steve Goodman in 1948-- Football Hall of Fame member Walter Payton in 1954-- Model\/actor Iman Abdulmajid in 1955 (age 67)-- Actor Matt LeBlanc in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson in 1967 (age 55)-- Louise Joy Brown, the first "test-tube" baby, in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace in 1979 (age 43)-- Actor Brad Renfro in 1982-- Actor Shantel VanSanten in 1985 (age 37)-- Actor James Lafferty in 1985 (age 37)-- Actor Meg Donnelly in 2000 (age 22)-- Actor Mason Cook in 2000 (age 22)