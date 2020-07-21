Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414-- Composer Chauncey Olcott in 1858-- First lady Frances Cleveland in 1864-- Author Ernest Hemingway in 1899-- Violinist Isaac Stern in 1920-- Singer Kay Starr in 1922-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926 (age 94)-- Actor\/comedian Don Knotts in 1924-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943-- Singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 72)-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 72)-- Actor\/comedian Robin Williams in 1951-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 63)-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 49)-- Reggae singer Damian Marley in 1978 (age 42)-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 42)-- Baseball player CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 40)-- Singer Romeo Santos in 1981 (age 39)-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 34)-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 31)-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 29)-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 28)