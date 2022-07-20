Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.-- Italian poet Petrarch in 1304-- Pope Innocent IX in 1519-- Austrian monk\/pioneering botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822-- New Zealand explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919-- Actor Sally Ann Howes in 1930-- South Korean artist Nam June Paik in 1932-- Author Cormac McCarthy in 1933 (age 89)-- Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 86)-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938-- American artist Judy Chicago in 1939 (age 83)-- Singer Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 77)-- Guitarist Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 75)-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 65)-- Rock singer Chris Cornell in 1964-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 49)-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 47)-- Hockey player Pavel Datsyuk in 1978 (age 44)-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 42)-- Actor John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 37)-- Actor Osric Chau in 1986 (age 36)-- Dancer\/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey in 1993 (age 29)-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani in 1994 (age 28)