Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- American firearms inventor Samuel Colt in 1814

-- French painter Edgar Degas in 1834

-- Famed murder suspect Lizzie Borden in 1860

-- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1865

-- Amateur singer Florence Foster Jenkins in 1868

-- Author A.J. Cronin in 1896

-- Former CIA agent/author Philip Agee in 1935

-- Singer Vikki Carr in 1940 (age 80)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ilie Nastase in 1946 (age 74)

-- Musician Bernie Leadon in 1947 (age 73)

-- Queen guitarist Brian May in 1947 (age 73)

-- Businessman Howard Schultz in 1953 (age 67)

-- Filmmaker Atom Egoyan in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Anthony Edwards in 1962 (age 58)

-- Sportscaster Stuart Scott in 1965

-- TV host Chris Kratt in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor Jared Padalecki in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Trai Byers in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Ryan Dorsey in 1983 (age 37)

-- Model Romee Strijd in 1995 (age 25)