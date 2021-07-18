Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- English novelist William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811-- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867-- Playwright Clifford Odets in 1906-- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913-- South African leader\/Nobel Peace Price laureate Nelson Mandela in 1918-- Astronaut\/Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, in 1921-- Gold medal ice skater Dick Button in 1929 (age 92)-- Journalist\/author Hunter S. Thompson in 1937-- Pop singer Dion DiMucci in 1939 (age 82)-- Actor James Brolin in 1940 (age 81)-- Former baseball manager Joe Torre in 1940 (age 81)-- Singer Martha Reeves in 1941 (age 80)-- Publisher Steve Forbes in 1947 (age 74)-- Businessman Richard Branson in 1950 (age 71)-- Country singer Ricky Skaggs in 1954 (age 67)-- Actor Elizabeth McGovern in 1961 (age 60)-- Talk show host Wendy Williams in 1964 (age 57)-- Actor Vin Diesel in 1967 (age 54)-- Rapper M.I.A., born Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, in 1975 (age 46)-- Actor Kristen Bell in 1980 (age 41)-- Actor Michiel Huisman in 1981 (age 40)-- Actor Priyanka Chopra in 1982 (age 39)-- Actor Chace Crawford in 1985 (age 36)-- Actor Fionn Whitehead in 1997 (age 24)