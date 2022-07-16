Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821-- Journalist\/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862-- Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872-- Baseball great\/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907-- Actor\/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 80)-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 79)-- Playwright Tony Kushner in 1956 (age 66)-- Irish dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 64)-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 59)-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 55)-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 54)-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 51)-- Soccer player Carli Lloyd in 1982 (age 40)-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 37)-- Singer James Maslow in 1990 (age 32)-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 31)-- Singer Luke Hemmings in 1996 (age 26)