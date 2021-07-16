Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include

-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821

-- Journalist/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862

-- Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872

-- Baseball great/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887

-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888

-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896

-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907

-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907

-- Actor/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911

-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 79)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 78)

-- Playwright Tony Kushner in 1956 (age 65)

-- Irish dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 63)

-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 54)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 50)

-- Soccer player Carli Lloyd in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 36)

-- Singer James Maslow in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 30)

-- Singer Luke Hemmings in 1996 (age 25)