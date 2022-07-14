Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Czech painter Alphonse Mucha in 1860-- Suffragist Emmeline Pankhurst in 1858-- Austrian painter Gustav Klimt in 1862-- Cartoonist William Hanna in 1910-- Folk singer Woody Guthrie in 1912-- Gerald Ford, 38th president of the United States, in 1913-- Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman in 1918-- Actor Harry Dean Stanton in 1926-- TV news commentator John Chancellor in 1927-- Football star\/actor Roosevelt "Rosey" Grier in 1932 (age 90)-- Guitarist Lady Bo, born Peggy Jones, in 1940-- Evangelist Franklin Graham in 1952 (age 70)-- Actor\/director Eric Laneuville in 1952 (age 70)-- Film producer Joel Silver in 1952 (age 70)-- Actor Jane Lynch in 1960 (age 62)-- Actor Matthew Fox in 1966 (age 56)-- R&B singer\/reality star Tameka Harris in 1975 (age 47)-- Rapper Jaime "Taboo" Gomez in 1975 (age 47)-- Princess Victoria of Sweden in 1977 (age 45)-- Dancer Peta Murgatroyd in 1986 (age 36)-- Singer Dan Reynolds in 1987 (age 35)-- MMA fighter Conor McGregor in 1988 (age 34)-- Singer Bibi Bourelly in 1994 (age 28)