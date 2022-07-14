Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Czech painter Alphonse Mucha in 1860

-- Suffragist Emmeline Pankhurst in 1858

-- Austrian painter Gustav Klimt in 1862

-- Cartoonist William Hanna in 1910

-- Folk singer Woody Guthrie in 1912

-- Gerald Ford, 38th president of the United States, in 1913

-- Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman in 1918

-- Actor Harry Dean Stanton in 1926

-- TV news commentator John Chancellor in 1927

-- Football star/actor Roosevelt "Rosey" Grier in 1932 (age 90)

-- Guitarist Lady Bo, born Peggy Jones, in 1940

-- Evangelist Franklin Graham in 1952 (age 70)

-- Film producer Joel Silver in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Jane Lynch in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Matthew Fox in 1966 (age 56)

-- R&B singer/reality star Tameka Harris in 1975 (age 47)

-- Rapper Jaime "Taboo" Gomez in 1975 (age 47)

-- Princess Victoria of Sweden in 1977 (age 45)

-- Dancer Peta Murgatroyd in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Dan Reynolds in 1987 (age 35)

-- MMA fighter Conor McGregor in 1988 (age 34)

-- Singer Bibi Bourelly in 1994 (age 28)