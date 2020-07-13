Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in 1821-- U.S. businessman John Jacob Astor IV in 1864-- Dave Garroway, a host of TV's Today Show, in 1913-- Former HUD Secretary\/congressman\/pro football star Jack Kemp in 1935-- Actor Bob Crane in 1928-- Author Wole Soyinka in 1934 (86)-- Actor Patrick Stewart in 1940 (age 80)-- Actor Harrison Ford in 1942 (age 78)-- Musician Roger McGuinn in 1942 (age 78)-- Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik in 1944 (age 76)-- Comedian Cheech Marin in 1946 (age 74)-- Sports commentator Tony Kornheiser in 1948 (age 72)-- Actor Didi Conn in 1951 (age 69)-- Country singer Louise Mandrell in 1954 (age 66)-- Screenwriter\/director Cameron Crowe in 1957 (age 63)-- Actor Ken Jeong in 1969 (age 51)-- Actor Colton Haynes in 1988 (age 32)-- Actor Linnea Berthelsen in 1993 (age 27)-- Actor Leo Howard in 1997 (age 23)-- Actor Wyatt Oleff in 2003 (age 17)