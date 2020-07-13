Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

-- Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in 1821

-- U.S. businessman John Jacob Astor IV in 1864

-- Dave Garroway, a host of TV's Today Show, in 1913

-- Former HUD Secretary/congressman/pro football star Jack Kemp in 1935

-- Actor Bob Crane in 1928

-- Author Wole Soyinka in 1934 (86)

-- Actor Patrick Stewart in 1940 (age 80)

-- Actor Harrison Ford in 1942 (age 78)

-- Musician Roger McGuinn in 1942 (age 78)

-- Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik in 1944 (age 76)

-- Comedian Cheech Marin in 1946 (age 74)

-- Sports commentator Tony Kornheiser in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor Didi Conn in 1951 (age 69)

-- Country singer Louise Mandrell in 1954 (age 66)

-- Screenwriter/director Cameron Crowe in 1957 (age 63)

-- Actor Ken Jeong in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Colton Haynes in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Linnea Berthelsen in 1993 (age 27)

-- Actor Leo Howard in 1997 (age 23)

-- Actor Wyatt Oleff in 2003 (age 17)