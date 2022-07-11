Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Scottish King Robert the Bruce in 1274-- John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States, in 1767-- Author E.B. White in 1899-- Actor Yul Brynner in 1920-- Critic Harold Bloom in 1930-- Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani in 1934 (age 88)-- Soul singer Bonnie Pointer in 1950-- Actor Stephen Lang in 1952 (age 70)-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks in 1953-- Actor Mindy Sterling in 1953 (age 69)-- Actor Sela Ward in 1956 (age 66)-- Musician Richie Sambora in 1959 (age 63)-- Singer Suzanne Vega in 1959 (age 63)-- Actor Lisa Rinna in 1963 (age 59)-- Actor Cassi Davis in 1964 (age 58)-- Author Nilanjana "Jhumpa" Lahiri in 1967 (age 55)-- TV host John Henson in 1967 (age 55)-- TV naturalist Jeff Corwin in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Justin Chambers in 1970 (age 52)-- Rapper Lil' Kim, born Kimberly Jones, in 1975 (age 47)-- Singer Alessia Cara in 1996 (age 26)