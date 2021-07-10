Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Protestant theologian John Calvin in 1509

-- Author/abolitionist Solomon Northup in 1808

-- Danish-French artist Camille Pissarro in 1830

-- Painter James Whistler in 1834

-- German brewer Adolphus Busch in 1839

-- Inventor Nikola Tesla in 1856

-- French novelist Marcel Proust in 1871

-- Educator Mary McLeod Bethune in 1875

-- TV news anchor/commentator David Brinkley in 1920

-- Social activist Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1921

-- Boxer Jake LaMotta in 1921

-- Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins in 1927

-- Author Alice Munro in 1931 (age 90)

-- Musician Ronnie James Dio in 1942

-- Tennis star Arthur Ashe in 1943

-- Actor Ron Glass in 1945

-- Actor Sue Lyon in 1946

-- Folksinger Arlo Guthrie in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1951 (age 70)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Andre Dawson in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor Fiona Shaw in 1958 (age 63)

-- Football coach Urban Meyer in 1964 (age 57)

-- Country singer Gary Levox in 1970 (age 51)

-- Singer/TV personality Erika Jayne, born Erika Girardi, in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Sofia Vergara in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Adrian Grenier in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor/singer Jessica Simpson in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Isabela Merced in 2001 (age 20)