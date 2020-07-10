Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Protestant theologian John Calvin in 1509-- Author\/abolitionist Solomon Northup in 1808-- Danish-French artist Camille Pissarro in 1830-- Painter James Whistler in 1834-- German brewer Adolphus Busch in 1839-- Inventor Nikola Tesla in 1856-- French novelist Marcel Proust in 1871-- Educator Mary McLeod Bethune in 1875-- TV news anchor\/commentator David Brinkley in 1920-- Social activist Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1921-- Boxer Jake LaMotta in 1921-- Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins in 1927 (age 93)-- Author Alice Munro in 1931 (age 89)-- Musician Ronnie James Dio in 1942-- Tennis star Arthur Ashe in 1943-- Actor Ron Glass in 1945-- Actor Sue Lyon in 1946-- Folksinger Arlo Guthrie in 1947 (age 73)-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1951 (age 69)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Andre Dawson in 1954 (age 66)-- Actor Fiona Shaw in 1958 (age 62)-- Football coach Urban Meyer in 1964 (age 56)-- Country singer Gary Levox in 1970 (age 50)-- Singer\/TV personality Erika Jayne, born Erika Girardi, in 1971 (age 49)-- Actor Sofia Vergara in 1972 (age 48)-- Actor Adrian Grenier in 1976 (age 44)-- Actor\/singer Jessica Simpson in 1980 (age 40)-- Actor Isabela Moner in 2001 (age 19)