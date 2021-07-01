Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Author George Sand, born Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin, in 1804-- Grammarian William Strunk Jr. in 1869-- Cosmetics executive Estee Lauder in 1906-- Blues musician Willie Dixon in 1915-- Actor Olivia de Havilland in 1916-- Actor Leslie Caron in 1931 (age 90)-- Filmmaker\/actor Sydney Pollack in 1934-- Actor\/writer Jean Marsh in 1934-- Actor Jamie Farr in 1934 (age 87)-- Choreographer Twyla Tharp in 1941 (age 80)-- Actor Karen Black in 1939-- Singer Debbie Harry in 1945 (age 76)-- Actor\/comedian Dan Aykroyd in 1952 (age 69)-- Britain's Princess Diana in 1961-- Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis in 1961 (age 60)-- Actor Andre Braugher in 1962 (age 59)-- Actor Pamela Anderson in 1967 (age 54)-- Rapper Missy Elliott in 1971 (age 50)-- Musician Sufjan Stevens in 1975 (age 46)-- Actor Liv Tyler in 1977 (age 44)-- Actor Hannah Murray in 1989 (age 32)-- Actor\/singer Chloe Bailey in 1998 (age 23)-- Actor Chosen Jacobs in 2001 (20)-- Actor Storm Reid in 2003 (age 18)