Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Author George Sand, born Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin, in 1804

-- Grammarian William Strunk Jr. in 1869

-- Cosmetics executive Estee Lauder in 1906

-- Blues musician Willie Dixon in 1915

-- Actor Olivia de Havilland in 1916 (age 104)

-- Filmmaker/actor Sydney Pollack in 1934

-- Actor/writer Jean Marsh in 1934

-- Actor Jamie Farr in 1934 (age 86)

-- Choreographer Twyla Tharp in 1941 (age 79)

-- Actor Karen Black in 1939

-- Singer Debbie Harry in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor/comedian Dan Aykroyd in 1952 (age 68)

-- Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Andre Braugher in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Pamela Anderson in 1967 (age 53)

-- Rapper Missy Elliott in 1971 (age 49)

-- Musician Sufjan Stevens in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Liv Tyler in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Hannah Murray in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor/singer Chloe Bailey in 1998 (age 22)

-- Actor Chosen Jacobs in 2001 (19)

-- Actor Storm Reid in 2003 (age 17)