Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Pope Gregory XV in 1554

-- Women's suffrage and peace movement leader Carrie Chapman Catt in 1859

-- French novelist Simone de Beauvoir in 1908

-- Entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee in 1911

-- Richard Nixon, 37th president of the United States, in 1913

-- Author Judith Krantz in 1928

-- Football Hall of Fame member Bart Starr in 1934

-- Actor Bob Denver in 1935; sportscaster Dick Enberg in 1935

-- Actor Susannah York in 1939

-- Singer Joan Baez in 1941 (age 81)

-- Musician Jimmy Page in 1944 (age 78)

-- Country singer Crystal Gayle in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Imelda Staunton in 1956 (age 66)

-- Guatemalan activist/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rigoberta Menchu in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Joely Richardson in 1965 (age 57)

-- Bandleader Dave Matthews in 1967 (age 55)

-- Rapper Sean Paul in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Omari Hardwick in 1974 (age 48)

-- Pop singer AJ McLean in 1978 (age 44)

-- Golfer Sergio Garcia in 1980 (age 42)

-- Kate Middleton, duchess of Cambridge, in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Nina Dobrev in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Nicola Peltz in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Kerris Dorsey in 1998 (age 24)