Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862

-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908

-- Comic actor Larry Storch in 1923 (age 99)

-- Newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 (age 89)

-- Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935

-- Singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 85)

-- Game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 84)

-- British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941

-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942 (age 80)

-- British physicist/author Stephen Hawking 1942

-- Author Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 78)

-- Radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robby Krieger in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Bowie in 1947

-- Guitarist/singer Terry Sylvester in 1947 (age 75)

-- Singer R. Kelly, born as Robert Sylvester Kelly, in 1967 (age 55)

-- Singer Jenny Lewis in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979

-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Genevieve Padalecki in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 40)

-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Cynthia Erivo in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 26)

-- Rocker Damiano David in 1999 (age 23)

-- Singer Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 22)