Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908-- Comic actor Larry Storch in 1923 (age 99)-- Newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 (age 89)-- Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935-- Singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 85)-- Game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 84)-- British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942 (age 80)-- British physicist\/author Stephen Hawking 1942-- Author Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 78)-- Radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 77)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robby Krieger in 1946 (age 76)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Bowie in 1947-- Guitarist\/singer Terry Sylvester in 1947 (age 75)-- Singer R. Kelly, born as Robert Sylvester Kelly, in 1967 (age 55)-- Singer Jenny Lewis in 1976 (age 46)-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 42)-- Actor Genevieve Padalecki in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 40)-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 38)-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Cynthia Erivo in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 26)-- Rocker Damiano David in 1999 (age 23)-- Singer Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 22)