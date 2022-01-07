Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873-- Author Zora Neale Hurston in 1891-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911-- Author William Blatty in 1928-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1947 (age 75)-- Singer Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 74)-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 72)-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 66)-- Television personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 65)-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Irrfan Khan in 1967-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 40)-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 39)-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 22)