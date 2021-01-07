Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include Millard Fillmore , 13th president of the United States, in 1800

-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844

-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873

-- Author Zora Neale Hurston in 1891

-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911

-- Author William Blatty in 1928

-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 75)

-- Singer Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 65)

-- Television personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 21)