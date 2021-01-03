Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Mathematician/astronomer/physicist Isaac Newton in 1643

-- German folklore and fairy tale collector Jacob Grimm in 1785

-- French teacher of the blind Louis Braille in 1809

-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, an entertainer and protege of showman P.T. Barnum, in 1838

-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927 (age 94)

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson in 1935

-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 84)

-- Author Maureen Reagan (daughter of former President Ronald Reagan), in 1941

-- American historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 78)

-- Fashion designer Tina Knowles (mother of singer Beyonce Knowles) in 1954 (age 67)

-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 63)

-- R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 58)

-- Singer Till Lindemann in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 25)

-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 23)

-- Actor Jaeden Lieberher in 2003 (age 18)

-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 16)