Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Mathematician\/astronomer\/physicist Isaac Newton in 1643-- German folklore and fairy tale collector Jacob Grimm in 1785-- French teacher of the blind Louis Braille in 1809-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, an entertainer and protege of showman P.T. Barnum, in 1838-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927 (age 95)-- Pro Football Hall of Fame coach\/player Don Shula in 1930-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson in 1935-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 85)-- Author Maureen Reagan (daughter of former President Ronald Reagan), in 1941-- American historian\/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 79)-- Fashion designer Tina Knowles (mother of singer Beyonce Knowles) in 1954 (age 68)-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 64)-- R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe in 1960 (age 62)-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 59)-- Singer Till Lindemann in 1963 (age 59)-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 57)-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 54)-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 31)-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 26)-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 24)-- Actor Jaeden Lieberher in 2003 (age 19)-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 17)