Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Gouverneur Morris, who wrote sections of the U.S. Constitution, in 1752

-- Austrian composer Franz Schubert in 1797

-- Western novelist Zane Grey in 1872

-- Actor Tallulah Bankhead in 1902

-- Boxer Jersey Joe Walcott in 1914

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball, in 1919

-- Actor Carol Channing in 1921

-- Actor Joanne Dru in 1922

-- Novelist Norman Mailer in 1923

-- Civil rights leader Benjamin Hooks in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ernie Banks in 1931

-- Composer Philip Glass in 1937 (age 84)

-- Actor Suzanne Pleshette in 1937

-- Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 1938 (age 83)

-- Actor Jessica Walter in 1941 (age 80)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Anthony LaPaglia in 1959 (age 62)

-- Television news commentator Martha MacCallum in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Minnie Driver in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Portia de Rossi in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Kerry Washington in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Bobby Moynihan in 1977 (age 44)

-- Singer/actor Justin Timberlake in 1981 (age 40)

-- Singer Marcus Mumford in 1987 (age 34)

-- Country singer Tyler Hubbard in 1987 (age 34)