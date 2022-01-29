Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Swedish scientist\/philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg in 1688-- American colonial political philosopher Thomas Paine in 1736-- William McKinley, 25th president of the United States, in 1843-- Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov in 1860-- Businessman John D. Rockefeller Jr. in 1874-- Comic actor W.C. Fields in 1880-- Actor Victor Mature in 1913-- Actor John Forsythe in 1918-- Writer Germaine Greer in 1939 (age 83)-- Actor Katharine Ross in 1940 (age 82)-- Actor Tom Selleck in 1945 (age 77)-- Drummer Tommy Ramone, born Erdelyi Tamas, in 1949-- Actor Ann Jillian in 1950 (age 72)-- Singer Charlie Wilson in 1953 (age 69)-- TV personality Oprah Winfrey in 1954 (age 68)-- Olympic gold medal-winning diver Greg Louganis in 1960 (age 62)-- Actor Nick Turturro in 1962 (age 60)-- Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in 1970 (age 52)-- Actor Heather Graham in 1970 (age 52)-- Actor Sara Gilbert in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor Justin Hartley in 1977 (age 45)-- Rapper Riff Raff, born Horst Christian Simco, in 1982 (age 40)-- Singer Adam Lambert in 1982 (age 40)-- Singer Rag'n'Bone Man, born Rory Charles Graham, in 1985 (age 37)