Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1756

-- Author Lewis Carroll in 1832

-- Labor organizer Samuel Gompers in 1850

-- Edward Smith, captain of the RMS Titanic, in 1850

-- U.S. Adm. Hyman Rickover, "father of the nuclear Navy," in 1900

-- Art Rooney, founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in 1901

-- U.S. newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst Jr. in 1908

-- Musician Elmore James in 1918

-- Actor Donna Reed in 1921

-- Actor James Cromwell in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor John Witherspoon in 1942

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Corrigan Maguire in 1944 (age 78)

-- Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd in 1944 (age 78)

-- Ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1948 (age 74)

-- Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Mimi Rogers in 1956 (age 66)

-- News commentator Keith Olbermann in 1959 (age 63)

-- Former NFL player/television commentator Cris Collinsworth in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Bridget Fonda in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Alan Cumming in 1965 (age 57)

-- Comedian Patton Oswalt in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Guillermo Rodriguez in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Rosamund Pike in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Devin Druid in 1998 (age 24)