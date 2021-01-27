Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1756-- Author Lewis Carroll in 1832-- Labor organizer Samuel Gompers in 1850-- Edward Smith, captain of the RMS Titanic, in 1850-- U.S. Adm. Hyman Rickover, "father of the nuclear Navy," in 1900-- Art Rooney, founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in 1901-- U.S. newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst Jr. in 1908-- Musician Elmore James in 1918-- Actor Donna Reed in 1921-- Actor James Cromwell in 1940 (age 81)-- Actor John Witherspoon in 1942-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Corrigan Maguire in 1944 (age 77)-- Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd in 1944 (age 77)-- Ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1948 (age 73)-- Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts in 1955 (age 66)-- Actor Mimi Rogers in 1956 (age 65)-- News commentator Keith Olbermann in 1959 (age 62)-- Former NFL player\/television commentator Cris Collinsworth in 1959 (age 62)-- Actor Bridget Fonda in 1964 (age 57)-- Actor Alan Cumming in 1965 (age 56)-- Comedian Patton Oswalt in 1969 (age 52)-- Actor Guillermo Rodriguez in 1971 (age 50)-- Actor Rosamund Pike in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Devin Druid in 1998 (age 23)