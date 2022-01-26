Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- French philosopher Claude Helvetius in 1715-- First lady Julia Grant in 1826-- U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1880-- Bessie Coleman, first female African American\/Native American pilot in 1892-- Austrian singer Maria von Trapp in 1905-- Louis Zamperini, American World War II prisoner of war and subject of the film Unbroken, in 1917-- Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1918-- Author Philip Jose Farmer in 1918-- Actor Paul Newman in 1925-- Cartoonist\/playwright\/author Jules Feiffer in 1929 (age 93)-- Sports personality Bob Uecker in 1934 (age 88)-- Actor Scott Glenn in 1939 (age 83)-- Political activist Angela Davis in 1944 (age 78)-- Film critic Gene Siskel in 1946-- Actor David Strathairn in 1949 (age 73)-- Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen in 1953 (age 69)-- Singer Lucinda Williams in 1953 (age 69)-- Musician Eddie Van Halen in 1955-- Singer Anita Baker in 1958 (age 64)-- Comedian Ellen DeGeneres in 1958 (age 64)-- Hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky in 1961 (age 61)-- Soccer coach Brendan Rodgers in 1973 (age 49)-- Actor Colin O'Donoghue in 1981 (age 41)-- Conductor Gustavo Dudamel in 1981 (age 41)-- Wrestler Sasha Banks, born Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado, in 1992 (age 30)