Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Russian Czar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440

-- British writer/explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552

-- English philosopher/statesman Francis Bacon in 1561

-- British poet Lord George Byron in 1788

-- D.W. Griffith, silent film director in 1875

-- Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890

-- U.N. Secretary-General U Thant in 1909

-- Actor Ann Sothern in 1909

-- Soul singer Sam Cooke in 1931

-- Actor Piper Laurie in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor Bill Bixby in 1934

-- Television chef Graham Kerr in 1934 (age 88)

-- Author Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (age 85)

-- Television chef Jeff Smith in 1939

-- Actor John Hurt in 1940

-- Journey lead singer Steve Perry in 1949 (age 73)

-- Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Michael Hutchence in 1960

-- Actor Diane Lane in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor/producer DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1965 (age 57)

-- Restaurateur Guy Fieri in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Olivia d'Abo in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Matt Iseman in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Gabriel Macht in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Balthazar Getty in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Beverley Mitchell in 1981 (age 41)