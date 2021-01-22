Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Russian Czar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440-- British writer\/explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552-- English philosopher\/statesman Francis Bacon in 1561-- British poet Lord George Byron in 1788-- D.W. Griffith, silent film director in 1875-- Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890-- U.N. Secretary-General U Thant in 1909-- Actor Ann Sothern in 1909-- Soul singer Sam Cooke in 1931-- Actor Piper Laurie in 1932 (age 89)-- Actor Bill Bixby in 1934-- Television chef Graham Kerr in 1934 (age 87)-- Author Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (age 84)-- Television chef Jeff Smith in 1939-- Actor John Hurt in 1940-- Journey lead singer Steve Perry in 1949 (age 72)-- Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch in 1953 (age 68)-- Actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 62)-- Singer Michael Hutchence in 1960-- Actor Diane Lane in 1965 (age 56)-- Actor\/producer DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1965 (age 56)-- Restaurateur Guy Fieri in 1968 (age 53)-- Actor Olivia d'Abo in 1969 (age 52)-- Actor Matt Iseman in 1971 (age 50)-- Actor Gabriel Macht in 1972 (age 49)-- Actor Balthazar Getty in 1975 (age 46)-- Actor Beverley Mitchell in 1981 (age 40)