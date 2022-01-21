Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Soldier\/Vermont folk hero Ethan Allen in 1738-- Explorer\/historian John Fremont in 1813-- Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in 1824-- Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin in 1869-- Roger Nash Baldwin, founder of the American Civil Liberties Union, in 1884-- Blues musician Lead Belly, born Huddie William Ledbetter, in 1888-- French fashion designer Christian Dior in 1905-- German high-wire walker Karl Wallenda in 1905-- Actor Telly Savalas in 1922-- Actor Paul Scofield in 1922-- British comedian Benny Hill in 1924-- Disc jockey Robert "Wolfman Jack" Smith in 1938-- Golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1940 (age 82)-- Opera star Placido Domingo in 1941 (age 81)-- Folk musician Richie Havens in 1941-- Singer Mac Davis in 1942-- Singer Edwin Starr in 1942-- Actor Jill Eikenberry in 1947 (age 75)-- Singer Billy Ocean in 1950 (age 72)-- Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke in 1950 (age 72)-- Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in 1951 (age 71)-- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1953-- Artist Jeff Koons in 1955 (age 67)-- Actor Robby Benson in 1956 (age 66)-- Actor Geena Davis in 1956 (age 66)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon in 1963 (age 59)-- Singer Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton in 1976 (age 46)