Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Soldier/Vermont folk hero Ethan Allen in 1738

-- Explorer/historian John Fremont in 1813

-- Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in 1824

-- Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin in 1869

-- Roger Nash Baldwin, founder of the American Civil Liberties Union, in 1884

-- Blues musician Lead Belly, born Huddie William Ledbetter, in 1888

-- French fashion designer Christian Dior in 1905

-- German high-wire walker Karl Wallenda in 1905

-- Actor Telly Savalas in 1922

-- Actor Paul Scofield in 1922

-- British comedian Benny Hill in 1924

-- Disc jockey Robert "Wolfman Jack" Smith in 1938

-- Golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1940 (age 81)

-- Opera star Placido Domingo in 1941 (age 80)

-- Folk musician Richie Havens in 1941

-- Singer Mac Davis in 1942

-- Singer Edwin Starr in 1942

-- Actor Jill Eikenberry in 1947 (age 74)

-- Singer Billy Ocean in 1950 (age 71)

-- Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke in 1950 (age 71)

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in 1951 (age 70)

-- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1953

-- Artist Jeff Koons in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Robby Benson in 1956 (age 65)

-- Actor Geena Davis in 1956 (age 65)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon in 1963 (age 58)

-- Singer Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton in 1976 (age 45)