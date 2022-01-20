Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- French physicist Andre-Marie Ampere in 1775-- Harold Gray, creator of the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," in 1894-- Comedian George Burns in 1896-- Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis in 1906-- Italian film director Federico Fellini in 1920-- Actor DeForest Kelley in 1920-- Actor Patricia Neal in 1926-- Comic Arte Johnson in 1929-- Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, in 1930 (age 92)-- Actor Tom Baker in 1934 (age 88)-- Director David Lynch in 1946 (age 76)-- Musician Paul Stanley in 1952 (age 70)-- TV host Bill Maher in 1956 (age 66)-- Actor Lorenzo Lamas in 1958 (age 64)-- Former Major League Baseball manager\/player Ozzie Guillen in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Rainn Wilson in 1966 (age 56)-- Actor\/TV personality Stacey Dash in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Skeet Ulrich in 1970 (age 52)-- Country singer Brantley Gilbert in 1985 (age 37)-- Actor Evan Peters in 1987 (age 35)