Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Scottish engineer James Watt, inventor of the steam engine, in 1736-- Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in 1807-- American short story writer\/poet Edgar Allan Poe in 1809-- French post-Impressionist painter Paul Cezanne in 1839-- Ebony magazine founder John H. Johnson in 1918-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar in 1920-- Author Patricia Highsmith in 1921-- Actor Jean Stapleton in 1923-- Actor Tippi Hedren in 1930 (age 92)-- Television newscaster Robert MacNeil in 1931 (age 91)-- Singer Phil Everly in 1939-- British stage singer\/actor Michael Crawford in 1942 (age 80)-- Singer Janis Joplin in 1943-- Actor Shelley Fabares in 1944 (age 78)-- Singer Dolly Parton in 1946 (age 76)-- Chef Paula Deen in 1947 (age 75)-- Singer\/actor Desi Arnaz Jr. in 1953 (age 69)-- Artist Cindy Sherman in 1954 (age 68)-- Actor Katey Sagal in 1954 (age 68)-- Comedian Paul Rodriguez in 1955 (67)-- Painter Thomas Kinkade in 1958-- Author Edwidge Danticat in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Shawn Wayans in 1971 (age 51)-- Comedian Frank Caliendo in 1974 (age 48)-- Actor Jodie Sweetin in 1982 (age 40)-- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in 1982 (age 40)-- Filmmaker Damien Chazelle in 1985 (age 37)-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Shawn Johnson in 1992 (age 30)-- Rapper Mac Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, in 1992-- Actor Logan Lerman in 1992 (age 30)-- Model Natalia Bryant in 2003 (age 19)