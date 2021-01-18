Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- English physician Peter Roget, who compiled Roget's Thesaurus, in 1779

-- American orator/statesman Daniel Webster in 1782

-- Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girls Scouts, in 1860

-- English author A.A. Milne in 1882

-- Comedian Oliver Hardy in 1892

-- Actor Cary Grant in 1904

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Danny Kaye in 1911

-- American inventor Ray Dolby in 1933

-- Filmmaker John Boorman in 1933 (age 88)

-- Former Northern Ireland politician/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume in 1937

-- Former baseball star Curt Flood in 1938

-- Singer David Ruffin in 1941

-- Singer Bobby Goldsboro in 1941 (age 80)

-- Actor Kevin Costner in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Mark Rylance in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Jesse L. Martin in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor/wrestler Dave Bautista in 1969 (age 52)

-- Rocker Jonathan Davis in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Jason Segel in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Becca Tobin in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Ashleigh Murray in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Samuel Joslin in 2002 (age 19)