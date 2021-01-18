Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- English physician Peter Roget, who compiled Roget's Thesaurus, in 1779-- American orator\/statesman Daniel Webster in 1782-- Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girls Scouts, in 1860-- English author A.A. Milne in 1882-- Comedian Oliver Hardy in 1892-- Actor Cary Grant in 1904-- Actor Danny Kaye in 1911-- American inventor Ray Dolby in 1933-- Filmmaker John Boorman in 1933 (age 88)-- Former Northern Ireland politician\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume in 1937-- Former baseball star Curt Flood in 1938-- Singer David Ruffin in 1941-- Singer Bobby Goldsboro in 1941 (age 80)-- Actor Kevin Costner in 1955 (age 66)-- Actor Mark Rylance in 1960 (age 61)-- Actor Jesse L. Martin in 1969 (age 52)-- Actor\/wrestler Dave Bautista in 1969 (age 52)-- Rocker Jonathan Davis in 1971 (age 50)-- Actor Jason Segel in 1980 (age 41)-- Actor Becca Tobin in 1986 (age 35)-- Actor Ashleigh Murray in 1988 (age 33)-- Actor Samuel Joslin in 2002 (age 19)