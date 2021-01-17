Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Pope Pius V in 1504-- American statesman, scientist and author Benjamin Franklin in 1706-- Author Anne Bronte in 1820-- British statesman David Lloyd George in 1863-- U.S. gangster Al Capone in 1899-- English novelist Nevil Shute in 1899-- Actor Betty White in 1922 (age 99)-- Singer Eartha Kitt in 1927-- Beauty specialist Vidal Sassoon in 1928-- Actor James Earl Jones in 1931 (age 90)-- Douglas Wilder, first black governor elected in U.S., in 1931 (age 90)-- Puppeteer Shari Lewis in 1933-- Talk show host Maury Povich in 1939 (age 82)-- Olympic gold medal-winning runner Kipchoge Keino in 1940 (age 81)-- Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 1942-- Comedian Andy Kaufman in 1949-- Former Rolling Stones member Mick Taylor in 1949 (age 72)-- Musician Steve Earle in 1955 (age 66)-- Comedian Steve Harvey in 1957 (age 64)-- Comic actor Jim Carrey in 1962 (age 59)-- Writer Sebastian Junger in 1962 (age 59)-- Rapper Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, in 1971 (age 50)-- Singer Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, in 1971 (age 50)-- U.S. first lady Michelle Obama in 1964 (age 57)-- Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 1980 (age 41)-- Actor Zooey Deschanel in 1980 (age 41)-- Rapper Ray J, born William Ray Norwood, in 1981 (age 40)-- Pro basketball star Dwyane Wade in 1982 (age 39)-- DJ Calvin Harris in 1984 (age 37)-- Actor Kelly Marie Tran in 1989 (age 32)-- Actor Lucy Boynton in 1994 (age 27)