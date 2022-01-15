Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- French playwright Moliere, born Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, in 1622

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Philip Livingston in 1716

-- Swedish clergyman/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nathan Soderblom in 1866

-- Drummer Gene Krupa in 1909

-- Actor Lloyd Bridges in 1913

-- Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1918

-- Civil rights leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King Jr. in 1929

-- Actor Margaret O'Brien in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Andrea Martin in 1947 (age 75)

-- Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant in 1948

-- Actor/singer Charo, born Maria Rosario Pilar Martinez Molina Baeza, in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Mario Van Peebles in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor James Nesbitt in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Chad Lowe in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Regina King in 1971 (age 51)

-- Pro football quarterback Drew Brees in 1979 (age 43)

-- Rapper Pitbull, born Armando Perez, in 1981 (age 41)

-- DJ Skrillex, born Sonny John Moore, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Chris Warren Jr. in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Dove Cameron in 1996 (age 26)