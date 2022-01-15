Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- French playwright Moliere, born Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, in 1622-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Philip Livingston in 1716-- Swedish clergyman\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nathan Soderblom in 1866-- Drummer Gene Krupa in 1909-- Actor Lloyd Bridges in 1913-- Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1918-- Civil rights leader\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King Jr. in 1929-- Actor Margaret O'Brien in 1937 (age 85)-- Actor Andrea Martin in 1947 (age 75)-- Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant in 1948-- Actor\/singer Charo, born Maria Rosario Pilar Martinez Molina Baeza, in 1951 (age 71)-- Actor Mario Van Peebles in 1957 (age 65)-- Actor James Nesbitt in 1965 (age 57)-- Actor Chad Lowe in 1968 (age 54)-- Actor Regina King in 1971 (age 51)-- Pro football quarterback Drew Brees in 1979 (age 43)-- Rapper Pitbull, born Armando Perez, in 1981 (age 41)-- DJ Skrillex, born Sonny John Moore, in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Chris Warren Jr. in 1990 (age 32)-- Actor Dove Cameron in 1996 (age 26)