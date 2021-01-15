Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- French playwright Moliere, born Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, in 1622-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Philip Livingston in 1716-- Swedish clergyman\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nathan Soderblom in 1866-- Drummer Gene Krupa in 1909-- Actor Lloyd Bridges in 1913-- Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1918-- Civil rights leader\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King Jr. in 1929-- Actor Margaret O'Brien in 1937 (age 84)-- Actor Andrea Martin in 1947 (age 74)-- Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zant in 1948-- Actor Mario Van Peebles in 1957 (age 64)-- Actor James Nesbitt in 1965 (age 56)-- Actor Chad Lowe in 1968 (age 53)-- Actor Regina King in 1971 (age 50)-- Pro football quarterback Drew Brees in 1979 (age 42)-- Rapper Pitbull, born Armando Perez, in 1981 (age 40)-- DJ Skrillex, born Sonny John Moore, in 1988 (age 33)-- Actor Chris Warren Jr. in 1990 (age 31)-- Actor Dove Cameron in 1996 (age 25)