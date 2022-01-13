Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States and whose image is on the U.S. $10,000 bill, in 1808-- Horatio Alger, author of rags-to-riches stories, in 1832-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930 (age 92)-- Actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943 (age 79)-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 62)-- Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 61)-- Country singer Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 60)-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 56)-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 52)-- Entrepreneur\/political candidate Andrew Yang in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 46)-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 45)-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 39)-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 32)-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 27)