Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Poet Robinson Jeffers in 1887-- Musician Ronnie Hawkins in 1935 (age 86)-- Historian Stephen Ambrose in 1936-- Olympic decathlon champion Bill Toomey in 1939 (age 82)-- Singer Jim Croce in 1943-- Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. in 1944-- Singer\/songwriter Rod Stewart in 1945 (age 76)-- Musician Donald Fagen in 1948 (age 73)-- Actor William Sanderson in 1944 (age 77)-- X-rated film actor Linda Lovelace in 1949-- Boxer George Foreman in 1949 (age 72)-- Singer Pat Benatar in 1953 (age 68)-- Singer Shawn Colvin in 1956 (age 65)-- New Zealand screenwriter Fran Walsh in 1959 (age 62)-- Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, in 1973 (age 48)-- Actor Jemaine Clement in 1974 (age 47)-- Rapper Chris Smith in 1979 (age 42)-- Model Keyshia Ka'oir in 1985 (age 36)