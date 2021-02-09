Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- William Henry Harrison, ninth president of the United States, in 1773-- Former Secretary of State Dean Rusk in 1909-- Actor Carmen Miranda in 1909-- Country singer Ernest Tubb in 1914-- Baseball entrepreneur Bill Veeck in 1914-- Actor Kathryn Grayson in 1922-- Irish playwright Brendan Behan in 1923-- Television journalist Roger Mudd in 1928 (age 93)-- South African author J. M. Coetzee, Nobel laureate, in 1940 (age 81)-- Singer\/songwriter Carole King in 1942 (age 79)-- Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz in 1943 (age 78)-- Actor Joe Pesci in 1943 (age 78)-- Author Alice Walker in 1944 (age 77)-- Actor Mia Farrow in 1945 (age 76)-- Actor Judith Light in 1949 (age 72)-- Actor Ciaran Hinds in 1953 (age 68)-- Actor Charles Shaughnessy in 1955 (age 66)-- American astronaut Peggy Whitson in 1960 (age 61)-- Country singer Travis Tritt in 1963 (age 58)-- Actor Charlie Day in 1976 (age 45)-- Russian Olympic figure skater Irina Slutskaya in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Zhang Ziyi in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Tom Hiddleston in 1981 (age 40)-- American Taliban John Walker Lindh in 1981 (age 40)-- Actor Michael B. Jordan in 1987 (age 34)-- Actor Rose Leslie in 1987 (age 34)-- Actor Avan Jogia in 1992 (age 29)-- Actor Kelli Berglund in 1996 (age 25)-- Actor Isabella Gomez in 1998 (age 23)