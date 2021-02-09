Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- William Henry Harrison, ninth president of the United States, in 1773

-- Former Secretary of State Dean Rusk in 1909

-- Actor Carmen Miranda in 1909

-- Country singer Ernest Tubb in 1914

-- Baseball entrepreneur Bill Veeck in 1914

-- Actor Kathryn Grayson in 1922

-- Irish playwright Brendan Behan in 1923

-- Television journalist Roger Mudd in 1928 (age 93)

-- South African author J. M. Coetzee, Nobel laureate, in 1940 (age 81)

-- Singer/songwriter Carole King in 1942 (age 79)

-- Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz in 1943 (age 78)

-- Actor Joe Pesci in 1943 (age 78)

-- Author Alice Walker in 1944 (age 77)

-- Actor Mia Farrow in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Judith Light in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Ciaran Hinds in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Charles Shaughnessy in 1955 (age 66)

-- American astronaut Peggy Whitson in 1960 (age 61)

-- Country singer Travis Tritt in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Charlie Day in 1976 (age 45)

-- Russian Olympic figure skater Irina Slutskaya in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Zhang Ziyi in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Tom Hiddleston in 1981 (age 40)

-- American Taliban John Walker Lindh in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Michael B. Jordan in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Rose Leslie in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Avan Jogia in 1992 (age 29)

-- Actor Kelli Berglund in 1996 (age 25)

-- Actor Isabella Gomez in 1998 (age 23)