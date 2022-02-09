Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- William Henry Harrison, ninth president of the United States, in 1773-- Former Secretary of State Dean Rusk in 1909-- Actor Carmen Miranda in 1909-- Country singer Ernest Tubb in 1914-- Baseball entrepreneur Bill Veeck in 1914-- Actor Kathryn Grayson in 1922-- Irish playwright Brendan Behan in 1923-- Television journalist Roger Mudd in 1928-- South African author J. M. Coetzee, Nobel laureate, in 1940 (age 82)-- Singer\/songwriter Carole King in 1942 (age 80)-- Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz in 1943 (age 79)-- Actor Joe Pesci in 1943 (age 79)-- Author Alice Walker in 1944 (age 78)-- Actor Mia Farrow in 1945 (age 77)-- Actor Judith Light in 1949 (age 73)-- Actor Ciaran Hinds in 1953 (age 69)-- Actor Charles Shaughnessy in 1955 (age 67)-- American astronaut Peggy Whitson in 1960 (age 62)-- Country singer Travis Tritt in 1963 (age 59)-- Actor Charlie Day in 1976 (age 46)-- Russian Olympic figure skater Irina Slutskaya in 1979 (age 43)-- Actor Zhang Ziyi in 1979 (age 43)-- Actor Tom Hiddleston in 1981 (age 41)-- American Taliban John Walker Lindh in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor Michael B. Jordan in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Rose Leslie in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Avan Jogia in 1992 (age 30)-- Actor Kelli Berglund in 1996 (age 26)-- Actor Isabella Gomez in 1998 (age 24)