Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Civil War-era U.S. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman in 1820

-- Pioneer science fiction writer Jules Verne in 1828

-- Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, who devised the periodic table, in 1834

-- Author Kate Chopin in 1850

-- Actor Edith Evans in 1888

-- Chester Carlson, inventor of the Xerox copying process, in 1906

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Lana Turner in 1921

-- Actor Audrey Meadows in 1922

-- Actor Jack Lemmon in 1925

-- Actor James Dean in 1931

-- Oscar-winning composer/conductor John Williams in 1932 (age 89)

-- Television journalist Ted Koppel in 1940 (age 81)

-- Actor Nick Nolte in 1941 (age 80)

-- Folk singer Tom Rush in 1941 (age 80)

-- Comedian Robert Klein in 1942 (age 79)

-- Singer Ron Tyson in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Brooke Adams in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Mary Steenburgen in 1953 (age 68)

-- Author John Grisham in 1955 (age 66)

-- Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III in 1960 (age 61)

-- Rock vocalist Vince Neil in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Gary Coleman in 1968

-- Actor Seth Green in 1974 (age 47)

-- Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall in 1977 (age 44)

-- Comedian Cecily Strong in 1984 (age 37)

-- Surfer Bethany Hamilton in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Kathryn Newton in 1997 (age 24)