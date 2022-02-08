Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Civil War-era U.S. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman in 1820-- Pioneer science fiction writer Jules Verne in 1828-- Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, who devised the periodic table, in 1834-- Author Kate Chopin in 1850-- Actor Edith Evans in 1888-- Chester Carlson, inventor of the Xerox copying process, in 1906-- Actor Lana Turner in 1921-- Actor Audrey Meadows in 1922-- Actor Jack Lemmon in 1925-- Actor James Dean in 1931-- Oscar-winning composer\/conductor John Williams in 1932 (age 90)-- Television journalist Ted Koppel in 1940 (age 82)-- Actor Nick Nolte in 1941 (age 81)-- Folk singer Tom Rush in 1941 (age 81)-- Comedian Robert Klein in 1942 (age 80)-- Singer Ron Tyson in 1948 (age 74)-- Actor Brooke Adams in 1949 (age 73)-- Actor Mary Steenburgen in 1953 (age 69)-- Author John Grisham in 1955 (age 67)-- Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III in 1960 (age 62)-- Rock vocalist Vince Neil in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Gary Coleman in 1968-- Actor Mary McCormack in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Seth Green in 1974 (age 48)-- Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall in 1977 (age 45)-- Comedian Cecily Strong in 1984 (age 38)-- Surfer Bethany Hamilton in 1990 (age 32)-- Actor Kathryn Newton in 1997 (age 25)