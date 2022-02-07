Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- English statesman/writer Thomas More in 1478

-- Farm equipment manufacturer John Deere in 1804

-- English novelist Charles Dickens in 1812

-- Author Laura Ingalls Wilder in 1867

-- Novelist Sinclair Lewis in 1885

-- Ragtime composer/pianist Eubie Blake in 1887

-- Army Cpl. Desmond Doss, the only conscientious object to receive the Medal of Honor, and subject of Hacksaw Ridge, in 1919

-- Writer Gay Talese in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor Pete Postlethwaite in 1946

-- Actor Miguel Ferrer in 1955

-- Comedian Emo Philips in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor James Spader in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Eddie Izzard in 1962 (age 60)

-- Country singer Garth Brooks in 1962 (age 60)

-- Comedian Chris Rock in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Essence Atkins in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Ashton Kutcher in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Deborah Ann Woll in 1985 (age 37)