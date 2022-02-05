Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Former British Prime Minister Robert Peel, founder of the London Police Force, in 1788-- Scotsman John Dunlop, inventor of the pneumatic tire, in 1840-- French automotive pioneer Andre Citroen in 1878-- U.S. statesman Adlai E. Stevenson in 1900-- Actor John Carradine in 1906-- Novelist William Burroughs in 1914-- Comedian\/actor Red Buttons in 1919-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Henry "Hank" Aaron in 1934-- Hockey commentator Don Cherry in 1934 (age 88)-- Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn in 1939 (age 83)-- Swiss artist H.R. Giger in 1940-- Television writer and producer Stephen J. Cannell in 1941-- Heisman Trophy winner\/football Hall of Fame member Roger Staubach in 1942 (age 80)-- Film director Michael Mann in 1943 (age 79)-- Musician Al Kooper in 1944 (age 78)-- Race car driver Darrell Waltrip in 1947 (age 75)-- Writer\/comedian Christopher Guest in 1948 (age 74)-- Actor Barbara Hershey in 1948 (age 74)-- Actor Tom Wilkinson in 1948 (age 74)-- Actor Tim Meadows in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh in 1962 (age 60)-- Actor Laura Linney in 1964 (age 58)-- Golf Hall of Fame member Jose Maria Olazabal in 1966 (age 56)-- Singer Bobby Brown in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Michael Sheen in 1969 (age 53)-- Country music singer Sara Evans in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor Nora Zehetner in 1981 (age 41)-- Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in 1985 (age 37)-- Actor Darren Criss in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Henry Golding in 1987 (age 35)-- Brazilian soccer star Neymar in 1992 (age 30)-- Trayvon Martin, unarmed teen fatally shot by a neighbor who was acquitted after claiming self defense, in 1995