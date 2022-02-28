Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- French essayist Michel de Montaigne in 1533

-- Chemist/physicist Linus Pauling, twice winner of the Nobel Prize (peace and chemistry), in 1901

-- Movie director Vincente Minnelli in 1903

-- Actor Billie Bird in 1908

-- Actor Charles Durning in 1923

-- Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, in 1926

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Architect Frank Gehry in 1929 (age 93)

-- Actor Gavin MacLeod in 1931

-- Dancer Tommy Tune in 1939 (age 83)

-- Former race car driver Mario Andretti in 1940 (age 82)

-- Musician Brian Jones in 1942

-- Actor Kelly Bishop in 1944 (age 78)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Bernadette Peters in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Mercedes Ruehl in 1948 (age 74)

-- Newspaper columnist/Nobel laureate Paul Krugman in 1953 (age 69)

-- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor John Turturro in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Rae Dawn Chong in 1961 (age 61)

-- Singer Patrick Monahan in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Robert Sean Leonard in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Tasha Smith in 1971 (age 51)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Eric Lindros in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Ali Larter in 1976 (age 46)

-- Country singer Jason Aldean in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Sarah Bolger in 1991 (age 31)