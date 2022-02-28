Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- French essayist Michel de Montaigne in 1533-- Chemist\/physicist Linus Pauling, twice winner of the Nobel Prize (peace and chemistry), in 1901-- Movie director Vincente Minnelli in 1903-- Actor Billie Bird in 1908-- Actor Charles Durning in 1923-- Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, in 1926-- Architect Frank Gehry in 1929 (age 93)-- Actor Gavin MacLeod in 1931-- Dancer Tommy Tune in 1939 (age 83)-- Former race car driver Mario Andretti in 1940 (age 82)-- Musician Brian Jones in 1942-- Actor Kelly Bishop in 1944 (age 78)-- Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu in 1948 (age 74)-- Actor Bernadette Peters in 1948 (age 74)-- Actor Mercedes Ruehl in 1948 (age 74)-- Newspaper columnist\/Nobel laureate Paul Krugman in 1953 (age 69)-- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried in 1955 (age 67)-- Actor John Turturro in 1957 (age 65)-- Actor Rae Dawn Chong in 1961 (age 61)-- Singer Patrick Monahan in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Robert Sean Leonard in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Tasha Smith in 1971 (age 51)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Eric Lindros in 1973 (age 49)-- Actor Ali Larter in 1976 (age 46)-- Country singer Jason Aldean in 1977 (age 45)-- Actor Sarah Bolger in 1991 (age 31)