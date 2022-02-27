Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1807-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black in 1886-- Soprano Marian Anderson in 1897-- Novelist John Steinbeck in 1902-- Actor Joan Bennett in 1910-- Author Lawrence Durrell in 1912-- Former Texas Gov. John Connally in 1917-- Actor Joanne Woodward in 1930 (age 92)-- Actor Elizabeth Taylor in 1932-- Consumer activist Ralph Nader in 1934 (age 88)-- Author N. Scott Momaday in 1934 (age 88)-- Actor Barbara Babcock in 1937 (age 85)-- Actor Howard Hesseman in 1940-- Actor Mary Frann in 1943-- Physicist Alan Guth in 1947 (age 75)-- Actor Timothy Spall in 1957 (age 65)-- Actor Adam Baldwin in 1962 (age 60)-- Singer Chille, born Rozonda Thomas, in 1971 (age 51)-- Author\/activist Chelsea Clinton in 1980 (age 42)-- Singer Josh Groban in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor Kate Mara in 1983 (age 39)-- Actor Lindsey Morgan in 1990 (age 32)