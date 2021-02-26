Those born this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- British playwright Christopher Marlowe in 1564-- French novelist\/poet Victor Hugo in 1802-- Levi Strauss, who created the world's first pair of denim blue jeans, in 1829-- American frontiersman William "Buffalo Bill" Cody in 1846-- Surgeon\/cornflakes developer John Kellogg in 1852-- Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander in 1887-- Actor\/comedian Jackie Gleason in 1916-- Actor Tony Randall in 1920-- Actor Betty Hutton in 1921-- Rock star Antoine "Fats" Domino in 1928-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 1928-- Political commentator Robert Novak in 1931-- Singer Johnny Cash in 1932-- Rock musician Mitch Ryder in 1945 (age 76)-- Singer Michael Bolton in 1953 (age 68)-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 1954 (age 67)-- Actor\/singer Chase Masterson in 1963 (age 58)-- Singer Erykah Badu, born Erica Abi Wright, in 1971 (age 50)-- Comedian\/actor DeRay Davis in 1982 (age 39)-- Musician Nate Ruess in 1982 (age 39)-- Actor Teresa Palmer in 1986 (age 35)